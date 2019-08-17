Regina police search for man who allegedly threatened employee with hammer, robbed till

Regina police are looking for a man who they say walked into a business on University Park Drive Friday night and removed the cash till.

When the victim tried to intervene, the man raised a large hammer and walked out the door to a waiting vehicle, police say.

READ MORE: Regina police looking for hammer-wielding suspect, believed to be responsible for two armed robberies

Police say the victim was uninjured and the two suspects took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect who went into the business is described as wearing gloves, a black jacket with a grey mask covering the bottom half of his face.

The vehicle is described as a dark grey or black sedan with a loud muffler.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

WATCH (July 5, 2019): Murder and Crime Spree