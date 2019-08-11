Regina Police
August 11, 2019 3:17 pm

Regina police looking for youth suspect in connection to robbery

By Online Producer  Global News

A teenage boy is a suspect in the robbery of a business in the early hours of Sunday morning in Regina, according to police.

Regina police are looking for a 15-year-old suspect in a reported robbery that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They say the boy entered a business in the 4500 block of Albert Street at about 3 a.m. and demanded cash from the register.

He then exited the business with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction.

The staff member was not injured.

Police say the boy left in a dark, sport-type vehicle. He’s described as about five feet 10 inches tall and wearing a light blue shirt, white gloves and a blue bandana with flowers pulled over his face.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The Regina Police Service thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

