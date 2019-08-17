Winnipeg police looking to retrieve stolen gun after residential break-in

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a stolen handgun after a break and enter in the Island Lakes area.

An off-duty Manitoba RCMP officer reported to police Friday evening that his service pistol and taser had been stolen from a safe during the break-in. The caller told police the firearm was secured with a trigger lock and was not loaded.

Investigators say the firearm is a Smith & Wesson 5906 handgun with an RCMP emblem on the side. The taser is a black and yellow x26 model.

In a media release, police say numerous personal items were also stolen from the residence in the break-in, which is believed to have occurred on August 15 or 16.

The major crimes unit is continuing with the investigation. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).