Stolen material recovered by Winnipeg police in construction site arrest
A Winnipeg man is in custody after an early-morning break-in to a Pembina Highway construction site, said police.
Police said a man was spotted stealing copper wiring and piping from the site before being spotted by a private security guard just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A suspect was arrested at the construction site and the stolen material was recovered.
Police said a search of the suspect turned up break-in tools and a small quantity of meth.
Jeffrey Alexander Sholdra, 43, is facing charges of break and enter with intent, possession of break-in instruments, and meth possession.
