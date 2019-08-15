Crime
August 15, 2019 4:31 pm

Stolen material recovered by Winnipeg police in construction site arrest

By Online Journalist  Global News

A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser.

Randall Paul/Global News
A A

A Winnipeg man is in custody after an early-morning break-in to a Pembina Highway construction site, said police.

Police said a man was spotted stealing copper wiring and piping from the site before being spotted by a private security guard just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man suspected in string of break-ins arrested

A suspect was arrested at the construction site and the stolen material was recovered.

Police said a search of the suspect turned up break-in tools and a small quantity of meth.

Jeffrey Alexander Sholdra, 43, is facing charges of break and enter with intent, possession of break-in instruments, and meth possession.

WATCH: University Criminologist breaks down the high crime rates in Winnipeg

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Break In
Construction Site
construction site break-in
Copper Wire
Meth
Pembina Highway
Winnipeg construction
Winnipeg crime
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.