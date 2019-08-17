Section of Halifax’s Gottingen Street to be closed for 2 weeks: HRM

A section of Gottingen Street in Halifax will be closed for two straight weeks, according to the city.

According to a Halifax Regional Municipality news release, Gottingen between Sullivan and Almon streets will close to traffic starting Monday at 7 p.m.

The closure will remain in effect until the morning of Sept. 2.

The city says the closure is necessary to “facilitate tram rail removal, placement of new gravel, and paving.”

Young and Kay streets will remain open, the city says, except when work is being done in the Gottingen Street intersection.

Almon Street will remain open at all times.

Traffic control personnel will be in place to redirect motorists and pedestrians around the work site.