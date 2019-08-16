Illegally parked: Delivery trucks most ticketed vehicle on Argyle Street

At the beginning of August the municipality strategically placed benches along Argyle Street, where vehicles were parking illegally. The pedestrian-friendly street has some designated loading zones, but vehicles parking outside those zones has been an issue prompting the municipality to take action.

“We also did recently add an additional parking enforcement officer, so that means there’s now two in the area that are dedicated to Argyle street,” said Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Brynn Langille.

Since the second officer has been added, about 40 tickets a day have been issued.

“The majority of tickets were issued to delivery trucks, and in some cases there were multiple tickets issued to the same delivery trucks,” said Langille.

On Thursday, a picture was posted to twitter showing a loading truck taking up the whole road.

Hope nobody has to go down Argyle as this truck has completely blocked the street for the last 20mins. I mean that’s one way to stop cars from being on the street, plug it with a massive truck.@WayeMason @DowntownHalifax #Halifax pic.twitter.com/TvZQ7QmY1K — Stoo Metz (@StooMetz) August 15, 2019

Argyle Street is not the only spot where there are issues. Almost daily, traffic along Gottingen Street gets congested as delivery trucks stop along the southbound lane where no stopping is permitted at any time.

Other delivery trucks can be found on the sidewalk in an effort to get out of traffic’s way.

“We do remind private operators on a regular basis that pulling their vehicle onto the curb is unsafe and illegal,” said Langille.

From the beginning of July to the beginning of August, 145 tickets have been issued for parking infractions along Gottingen Street. It’s more than double what was issued during the same time frame last year, before the street lost southbound parking when the road was reduced to three lanes.

But the municipality also notes that since last year there were only seven parking enforcement officers patrolling Gottingen Street, while this year there are 15.

To address the issue, the municipality has said they are working with businesses and service providers in the area to find a solution. Municipal staff are also working on a curbside management strategy which will be looking at ways to address off-peak loading.