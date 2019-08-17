RCMP believe man last seen in Grand Prairie 3 months ago may be ‘victim of foul play’

Nearly three months after a 33-year-old man was last seen in Grande Prairie, Alta., the RCMP are renewing a plea for help to find him.

His disappearance is now being treated as suspicious.

Patrick Decque was last seen in the Pinnacle Ridge neighbourhood of Grande Prairie on May 23, 2019.

On Friday, police said Decque “may have been the victim of foul play” and that the RCMP Major Crimes unit is assisting in the investigation into his disappearance.

“The RCMP are requesting that any residents of this neighbourhood (Pinnacle Ridge) who may have video surveillance [including residential and/or dash-cam] video from May 23, 2019, [and] that have not already provided it to police, to contact investigators,” police said in a news release on Friday.

Decque is 6’0″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey suit.

Photos of Decque can be viewed in the gallery below.

Anyone with information about Decque’s whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5701 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.