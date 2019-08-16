3 men charged in connection with assault outside Moncton Dooly’s in May
Three men are facing charges in connection with an assault in Moncton that sent a man to hospital last spring.
New Brunswick RCMP say the assault outside the Dooly’s on Mountain Road happened just after 2:15 a.m. on May 26.
Police say two 35-year-old men were assaulted outside the bar, with one being sent to hospital.
Surveillance video, police say, helped officers track down the suspects with help from the public.
Two 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old – all from the Moncton area – were arrested and released.
All three are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court at later dates in October and November to face charges.
