August 16, 2019 3:56 pm

3 men charged in connection with assault outside Moncton Dooly’s in May

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.

Alexander Quon/Global News
Three men are facing charges in connection with an assault in Moncton that sent a man to hospital last spring.

New Brunswick RCMP say the assault outside the Dooly’s on Mountain Road happened just after 2:15 a.m. on May 26.

Police say two 35-year-old men were assaulted outside the bar, with one being sent to hospital.

Surveillance video, police say, helped officers track down the suspects with help from the public.

Two 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old – all from the Moncton area – were arrested and released.

All three are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court at later dates in October and November to face charges.

