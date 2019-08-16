Ticats invade Ottawa, striving for best mid-season mark since 1998

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Redblacks meet for the first time this season when they battle in the capital Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa is at 4 p.m. After the game, listen to The 5th Quarter on 900 CHML and watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

Hamilton (6-2) is coming off a 15-point comeback victory over the B.C. Lions that gave quarterback Dane Evans his first career Canadian Football League victory.

Not since 1998 have the Ticats reached the halfway point of the CFL season with a 7-2 record, but they have an opportunity to do so with a win over the struggling Redblacks.

Ottawa (3-5) lost 16-12 in Edmonton last week and after recording back-to-back wins in the opening two weeks of the season, the Redblacks have won just one of their last six contests.

🎥: "It's now become a big part of every team's preparation each week." Coach Jeff Reinebold (@Jeff_Reinebold) on the year of the return and Hamilton's hot start on special teams.#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/J7mpiwm7Pi — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) August 15, 2019

They have lost their last three games at TD Place Stadium and are looking to avoid their first four-game slide at home since their expansion season in 2014.

However, Ottawa has owned the Tiger-Cats in recent years, winning their last four meetings and eight of the last 14 matchups since 2014.

The Redblacks recently signed CFL veteran Stefan Logan to take over kick return duties from DeVonte Dedmon who is one of 13 players on Ottawa’s six-game injured list.

Hamilton has 10 players on the six-game injured list including the most recent addition, cornerback Delvin Breaux. The Cats also announced this week that defensive end Jamaal Westerman will miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a torn triceps tendon in his right arm.

Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward has converted 69 consecutive field goals, a professional football record, which is 30 more than the next longest streak.

Hamilton’s Lirim Hajrullahu has made good on his last nine field goal attempts.

