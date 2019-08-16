Politics
Manitoba NDP would give $1,000 tax cut for first-time homebuyers and disabled

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew vowed to cut land transfer taxes for first-time buyers Friday.

Currently, the NDP says homebuyers pay land transfer taxes of nearly $4,000 when buying an average-priced Winnipeg home.

If elected Sept. 10, Leader Wab Kinew says his party will cut that tax by $1,000 for first-time buyers.

He says the cut would also apply to people with disabilities.

The party estimates the tax cut would cost about $8 million a year and help approximately 8,000 people.

Kinew says the move encourages young people to build their futures in Manitoba.

