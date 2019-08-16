Recipes: BBQ Sheet Pan Ham & Pimento Cheese Sandwiches

Pimento Cheese

1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, at room temperature

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp. dill pickle brine

½ tsp. hot sauce

½ tsp. Dijon mustard

½ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp BBQ rub

¼ tsp. smoked paprika

2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 (4-oz) jar diced pimentos, drained

In the bowl of an electric mixer, mix the cream cheese, garlic, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, pickle brine, hot sauce, mustard, paprika & BBQ dry rub. Beat until smooth and evenly combined. Add the cheddar cheese and mix in along with the diced pimentos. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.

Transfer the spread to a serving bowl and serve with crackers and/or crudités, bring to room temperature before serving. If you can wait and serve it the next day, the flavors will have had a chance to meld. Or, add the spread to two pieces of your favourite bread and grill evenly for a new take on a grilled cheese.