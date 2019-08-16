CNE kicks off for 141st year, more wacky food options on the menu

The annual Canadian National Exhibition is now underway at Toronto’s Exhibition Grounds and once again the event is expected to draw huge crowds.

Commonly viewed as the city’s biggest end-of-summer party, the CNE is expected to attract at least 1.5 million people during its 18-day run.

Plenty of street performers will be on-hand for the opening weekend, as well as the traditional features including food, games, rides, exhibits, and shows.

New this year will be a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival.

On Saturday and Sunday of the opening weekend, there will be musical tributes to Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Santana, and Jimi Hendrix, among others.

On Monday, also new to the fair, will be a Fan Expo car show featuring vehicles from the famous Hollywood movies including Back to the Future’s time machine, The Blues Brothers’ Police Car, Knight Rider’s “K.I.T.T.” and others.

National Geographic will have an exhibit as well, featuring its 50 greatest photos of all time.

Of course, one of the most famous attractions at the CNE are the ridiculous foods and this year there are plenty of new options to choose from.

From rainbow grilled cheese, to deep fried avocado, to pickle lemonade, there’s a lot to try.

Other options include cotton candy tacos, apple cheesecake poutine, and red licorice Timbit poutine.

For those looking to stick to normal food, new to the CNE this year are “under $6 in the 6” options at Bandshell Park.

There are over 30 different options in that menu, including jerk chicken, poutine, tacos, hot dogs, and pasta.

During the fair’s final weekend, the 70th annual Canadian International Airshow will feature the Royal Air Force Acrobatic Team.

General admission tickets for the CNE are $19.99 and family passes are $60, though the event does have a number of special offers.

The CNE runs until the end of Labour Day weekend.

The CNE is officially open! Today, I had the pleasure of being part of the @LetsGoToTheEX opening ceremonies. I encourage everyone to visit Canada’s largest annual fair! #LetsGoToTheEx pic.twitter.com/j9jTjohBgL — John Tory (@JohnTory) August 16, 2019