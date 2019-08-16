Kitchener man facing 54 charges after string of thefts reported in West Grey

A 33-year-old Kitchener man is facing 54 separate charges after a string of reported thefts in Grey County and Hanover, according to police.

West Grey police say a joint investigation with Hanover police got underway last month looking into reported thefts and the use of stolen credit cards.

Police say they were called to a home on Concession 2 in West Grey on Tuesday after a 2014 Ford Escape was reported stolen. The vehicle was located later in the day in a field off Concession 2 completely burnt out.

Police were also contacted by a nearby homeowner who alleged someone had entered his vehicles and made off with three metal detectors. A white SUV was identified as the suspect vehicle.

That night, police spotted a white Cadillac Escalade, which was believed to be the suspect vehicle connected to the alleged metal detector theft. Officers say they attempted to pull it over but it took off and police gave up pursuit citing public safety concerns.

Police say on Wednesday night they were contacted after a white Chevrolet Silverado went missing. The following morning, the owner reportedly spotted the vehicle headed towards Hanover and called police. Police said they found the truck a little while later and gave pursuit but backed off after a few kilometres, again citing public safety concerns.

Minutes later, Hanover police say they were called about a collision involving the Silverado on 2nd Street near 12th Avenue in Hanover. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene of the accident but witnesses spotted the licence plate and the driver.

Police say the truck’s load was spilled onto the road during the collision. This included a metal gun safe containing 12 rifles and 1 shotgun, which were later determined to be stolen from Varney-area residence the night before.

Police say they spotted a man with a description of the Silverado driver a little while later walking along 11th Street near 10th Avenue. They say he was arrested without incident.

During the arrest, police allege they found suspected stolen credit cards.

Officers found the Silverado on 600 block of 8th Street in Hanover, police say.

Police said they then found the Escalade abandoned in bushes off Concession 2. It had been reported stolen to Grey County OPP from the Shallow Lake area on Aug. 10th. They said two of the three stolen metal detectors were inside.

David Malott of Kitchener is facing 54 charges, including illegal possession of firearms, possession of stolen firearms, illegal use of a credit card, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, flight from peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break and enter a place and steal a firearm and arson — damage to property.

