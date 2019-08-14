Man flashes knife at officers during arrest in Kitchener: police
A A
Waterloo Regional Police say that a man flashed a knife at officers as they were attempting to arrest him on Wednesday.
Police say they located the man and a woman walking on Spadina Road East near Windsor Crescent.
READ MORE: 3rd cellphone robbery reported in 3 weeks in Kitchener’s Pioneer Park area
They say he was being arrested on an outstanding warrant while his companion was allegedly breaching a court order.
They say that no one was injured as a result of the incident.
READ MORE: Woman, 29, facing charges in Kitchener stabbing
Police say they also found suspected fentanyl, prohibited weapons and suspected stolen identity documents during the arrest.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.