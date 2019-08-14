Man flashes knife at officers during arrest in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say that a man flashed a knife at officers as they were attempting to arrest him on Wednesday.

Police say they located the man and a woman walking on Spadina Road East near Windsor Crescent.

They say he was being arrested on an outstanding warrant while his companion was allegedly breaching a court order.

They say that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Police say they also found suspected fentanyl, prohibited weapons and suspected stolen identity documents during the arrest.