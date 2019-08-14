Crime
August 14, 2019 4:19 pm

Man flashes knife at officers during arrest in Kitchener: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police say that a man flashed a knife at officers as they were attempting to arrest him on Wednesday.

Police say they located the man and a woman walking on Spadina Road East near Windsor Crescent.

READ MORE: 3rd cellphone robbery reported in 3 weeks in Kitchener’s Pioneer Park area

They say he was being arrested on an outstanding warrant while his companion was allegedly breaching a court order.

They say that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Woman, 29, facing charges in Kitchener stabbing

Police say they also found suspected fentanyl, prohibited weapons and suspected stolen identity documents during the arrest.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kitchener arrest
Kitchener Crime
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.