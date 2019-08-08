Woman, 29, facing charges in Kitchener stabbing
A 29-year-old woman is facing several charges following a stabbing in Kitchener on Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police say.
Emergency crews were called to Confederation Drive and Lorraine Avenue just after midnight and found a man with stab wounds.
Police said the 58-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police didn’t say what led up to the stabbing, but a Kitchener woman was arrested in connection with the incident.
Several charges were laid, including aggravated assault and weapons-related offences, police say.
