Kitchener teenagers charged with assault in Grand Bend: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say three young adults from Kitchener are facing assault charges following an incident in Grand Bend over the Civic Holiday long weekend.

There were multiple reports of an assault happening on Main Street between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release.

OPP said an investigation after the suspects’ arrest linked them to a previous assault complaint from early in the day.

READ MORE: 1 injured following Grand Bend altercation involving several men, OPP say

One of the suspects also allegedly had stolen property on him.

An 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds from Kitchener have been charged with assault.

They will appear in a Sarnia courtroom at a later date.