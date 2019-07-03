1 injured following Grand Bend altercation involving several men: OPP

Provincial police in Lambton County are investigation a several-person altercation that left one man in hospital.

It was around 10:45 p.m. Friday when officers were called to Main Street in Grand Bend to investigate an altercation that police say involved several men.

Few other details have been released, but police say they want to speak with witnesses or anyone who may have knowledge of the incident.

Anyone who may be able to help is asked to contact the OPP’s Lambton County detachment at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122.