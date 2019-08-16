Youth charged with arson after Airdrie playground fire

The Airdrie Fire Department was called to A.E. Bowers Elementary School at around 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

When firefighters arrived, they found the playground engulfed in flames, along with thick, black smoke.

Fire officials told Global News the base of the playground is made of recycled tires that give off toxic smoke when burnt.

RCMP said no one was injured, but a portion of the playground was completely destroyed.

One youth was arrested and charged with arson after several witnesses gave police a description. They were released shortly after being taken into custody.

Fire investigators are looking to confirm how the fire was started.