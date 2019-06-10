Man arrested, woman injured after ‘serious incident,’ apartment fire in Airdrie: RCMP

A woman was injured and a man was arrested after a “serious incident” and fire in Airdrie on Sunday.

RCMP responded to the incident in an apartment complex on Willowbrook Road after 8 p.m.

A little later, the fire department responded to flames from the same suite.

RCMP couldn’t say what the nature of the incident was because it is under investigation.

The entire complex was evacuated, police said.

Because of the initial incident — not the fire — the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but her status was later upgraded to stable, RCMP said.

Police said a man was in custody and but they couldn’t confirm what for or if charges will be laid.

Officers are not looking for anyone else and made it clear there was no threat to the public.