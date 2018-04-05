Some homes in Airdrie being evacuated over ‘large structure fire’: RCMP

Some homes in Airdrie were being evacuated on Thursday evening as firefighters were battling a “large structure fire” in the 200 block of Tanner Drive, according to the RCMP.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police said crews with the Airdrie Fire Department were at the scene and that there were “reports that this fire is spreading and currently involves two residences.”

The RCMP is asking people to avoid the area while emergency crews continue their work.

More to come…