Canada
April 5, 2018 9:06 pm
Updated: April 5, 2018 9:17 pm

Some homes in Airdrie being evacuated over ‘large structure fire’: RCMP

By Online journalist  Global News

Homes were evacuated in Airdrie on Thursday evening due to a structure fire.

Global News
A A

Some homes in Airdrie were being evacuated on Thursday evening as firefighters were battling a “large structure fire” in the 200 block of Tanner Drive, according to the RCMP.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police said crews with the Airdrie Fire Department were at the scene and that there were “reports that this fire is spreading and currently involves two residences.”

Homes were evacuated in Airdrie on Thursday evening due to a structure fire.

Global News

The RCMP is asking people to avoid the area while emergency crews continue their work.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airdrie
Airdrie Fire
Airdrie Fire Department
Airdrie RCMP
Alberta RCMP
Fire
Tanner Drive

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News