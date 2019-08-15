2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Whitchurch-Stouffville, police say

York Regional Police say two people have died after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Whitchurch-Stouffville Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Warden Avenue, just north of Stouffville Road, at around 5:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle died at the scene. A passenger was taken to hospital by paramedics where they were later pronounced dead.

Officers shut down the immediate area as major collision unit investigators attended the scene to gather evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t clear as of Thursday evening.

Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in the area of Stouffville Road and Warden Ave. Road will be closed in all directions for several hours. — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 16, 2019

