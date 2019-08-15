Two youths charged after alleged hit and run which sent two to hospital

Two teenage girls are facing charges after they allegedly stole a grey Ford F-150 and were involved in a collision early Thursday morning.

The collision took place at Dewdney Avenue and Robinson Street between 4:20 a.m. and 5:42 a.m., and sent two people to hospital, according to police.

Their vehicle was also involved in traffic infractions and caused a minor property damage collision at Broad Street and Broadway Avenue.

Two girls exited the truck at Broad Street and Broadway Avenue and were detained by witnesses until police arrived. They were then arrested, taken into custody, and charged.

READ MORE: Regina police looking for youth suspect in connection to robbery

With compliance to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, The two youths, aged 13 and 14, cannot be named.

The 13-year-old girl is facing eight charges including impaired operation of conveyance by alcohol or drug or a combination, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and “exceeds 80mg of alcohol within two hours of operating a conveyance.

The 14-year-old-girl is facing two charges, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and “fail to comply with undertaking.”

The girls appeared in Youth Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.