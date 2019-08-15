Man, 22, killed after vehicle collides with hydro pole in North Dumfries
A 22-year-old man was killed when his vehicle collided with a hydro pole in North Dumfries Township on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say they were called to Cedar Creek Road, where the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m.
Police say the man was attempting to pass several other vehicles when he lost control of his car and hit the hydro pole.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they believe speed was a factor, although the collision remains under investigation.
They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the traffic services unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
