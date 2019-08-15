Crime
August 15, 2019 2:11 pm
Updated: August 15, 2019 3:11 pm

Man, 22, killed after vehicle collides with hydro pole in North Dumfries

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A A

A 22-year-old man was killed when his vehicle collided with a hydro pole in North Dumfries Township on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say they were called to Cedar Creek Road, where the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Loaded revolver, drugs found during Cambridge raid, police say

Police say the man was attempting to pass several other vehicles when he lost control of his car and hit the hydro pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Cambridge plaza

Police say they believe speed was a factor, although the collision remains under investigation.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the traffic services unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cedar creek road man killed
Cedar Creek Road North Dumfries
North Dumfries
North Dumfries collision
North Dumfries crime
North Dumfries man killed
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.