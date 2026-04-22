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Crime

One person dead after shooting in Inkster Gardens neighbourhood

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 9:05 pm
1 min read
One person dead after shooting in Inkster Gardens neighbourhood - image View image in full screen
David Lipnowski/ THE CANADIAN PRESS
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One person is in hospital and another is dead after a shooting in the Inkster Gardens neighbourhood.

Police, along with the tactical support team and K9 unit attended to a call Tuesday night in an apartment complex after a report of possible gunshots.

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They found two people with gunshot wounds – a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 50s.

The woman was later upgraded to stable condition, but Wednesday, the man died of his injuries.

Police determined the incident was the result of a domestic dispute.

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