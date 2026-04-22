One person dead after shooting in Inkster Gardens neighbourhood

One person is in hospital and another is dead after a shooting in the Inkster Gardens neighbourhood.
Police, along with the tactical support team and K9 unit attended to a call Tuesday night in an apartment complex after a report of possible gunshots.
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They found two people with gunshot wounds – a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 50s.
The woman was later upgraded to stable condition, but Wednesday, the man died of his injuries.
Police determined the incident was the result of a domestic dispute.
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