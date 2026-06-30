Man dies following armed assault near Montreal’s Chinatown

A man who was assaulted Monday morning near Chinatown in the Ville-Marie borough has died of his injuries, Montreal police say.
Officers were called to the scene on Gauchetière Street near Bullion Street around 11 a.m. Monday. A Montreal police spokesperson said the 44-year-old man suffered wounds to his lower body.
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A 39-year-old woman was arrested at the scene in connection with the armed assault.
Montreal police said witness accounts suggest the man was stabbed following an altercation.
Police said this is the 12th homicide in the city this year.
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