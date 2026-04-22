Man who killed St. Albert teen on dog walk sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter

A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for killing a teenage boy near Edmonton’s outskirts two years ago.
Keith James Landry was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old boy Broden Radomske but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The fatal attack happened on an abandoned road in an undeveloped area near 137th Avenue and 184th Street, which is between Edmonton and St. Albert.
An agreed statement of facts said Landry and Radomske knew each other and were walking together with the boy’s mother, younger brother, the family dog and other friends when Landry pulled out a knife and stabbed Radomske in the throat.
Radomske, a Grade 9 student at Lorne Akins Junior High School in St. Albert, fell to the ground and died within minutes.
Police found Landry shortly thereafter, unresponsive in a vehicle and smelling of alcohol. A toxicology report later showed alcohol, methamphetamines and cocaine in his system.
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A two-week trial had been scheduled to begin last week, but Landry instead entered a guilty plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter.
During sentencing at the Edmonton law courts on Wednesday, 15 victim impact statements were shared from Broden’s mother Cherie Moran, father, brother and grandmother, as well as several family friends and close friends.
Many described ongoing emotional and psychological trauma, saying the loss has left a void that cannot be repaired. Broden’s friends said they’ve struggled with their confidence and health.
Moran told the court she had once considered Landry a friend and said her son’s death had destroyed her as a mother. One of Radomske’s friends said simply that Landry “broke” him.
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Landry sat quietly with little to no visible emotion as the statements were read aloud and declined to speak when given the opportunity by the judge.
A joint submission by the Crown and defense recommended 14 years behind bars for Landry.
Justice Susan Richardson acknowledged it was impossible to put such a loss into words before imposing the sentence.
Moran later told reporters no amount of prison time could ever be enough.
“It’s a relief that it’s over, but it’s also like the last kind of legalities to deal with my son, so it’s kind of bittersweet,” she said outside the courthouse.
Radomske’s family and friends said they will continue to remember him as a natural leader who was fiercely loyal to his younger brother and his friends — and whose absence continues to be felt every day as they struggle to move forward.
With credit for time already served, Landry is expected to spend roughly 11 more years in custody.
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