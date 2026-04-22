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Crime

Man who killed St. Albert teen on dog walk sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 7:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘You broke me’: man sentenced to 14 years in fatal stabbing of St. Albert teenager'
‘You broke me’: man sentenced to 14 years in fatal stabbing of St. Albert teenager
Keith James Landry showed little to no emotion as family and friends of 15-year-old Broden Radomske made victim impact statements in Court of King's Bench. Landry pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of the St. Albert teen. Judge Susan Richardson said it was impossible to put words into the loss of Radomske before handing down Landry's sentence. Gates Guarin has more.
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A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for killing a teenage boy near Edmonton’s outskirts two years ago.

Keith James Landry was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old boy Broden Radomske but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The fatal attack happened on an abandoned road in an undeveloped area near 137th Avenue and 184th Street, which is between Edmonton and St. Albert.

Global News has learned the 15-year-old boy who died is Broden Radomske. View image in full screen
Broden Radomske,15, died in an attack between St. Albert and Edmonton in May 2024. COURTESY: Kristine Mathisen

An agreed statement of facts said Landry and Radomske knew each other and were walking together with the boy’s mother, younger brother, the family dog and other friends when Landry pulled out a knife and stabbed Radomske in the throat.

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Radomske, a Grade 9 student at Lorne Akins Junior High School in St. Albert, fell to the ground and died within minutes.

Broden Radomske's name carved into a tree near where the 15-year-old St. Albert teen was killed on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. View image in full screen
Broden Radomske’s name carved into a tree near where the 15-year-old St. Albert teen was killed on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Global News

Police found Landry shortly thereafter, unresponsive in a vehicle and smelling of alcohol. A toxicology report later showed alcohol, methamphetamines and cocaine in his system.

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A two-week trial had been scheduled to begin last week, but Landry instead entered a guilty plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

During sentencing at the Edmonton law courts on Wednesday, 15 victim impact statements were shared from Broden’s mother Cherie Moran, father, brother and grandmother, as well as several family friends and close friends.

Click to play video: 'St. Albert junior high school student Broden Radomske identified as homicide victim'
St. Albert junior high school student Broden Radomske identified as homicide victim

Many described ongoing emotional and psychological trauma, saying the loss has left a void that cannot be repaired. Broden’s friends said they’ve struggled with their confidence and health.

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Moran told the court she had once considered Landry a friend and said her son’s death had destroyed her as a mother. One of Radomske’s friends said simply that Landry “broke” him.

Homicide suspect Keith James Landry. View image in full screen
Keith James Landry. Keith Landry via Facebook

Landry sat quietly with little to no visible emotion as the statements were read aloud and declined to speak when given the opportunity by the judge.

A joint submission by the Crown and defense recommended 14 years behind bars for Landry.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton homicide unit investigate teenager’s death near St. Albert'
Edmonton homicide unit investigate teenager’s death near St. Albert

Justice Susan Richardson acknowledged it was impossible to put such a loss into words before imposing the sentence.

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Moran later told reporters no amount of prison time could ever be enough.

“It’s a relief that it’s over, but it’s also like the last kind of legalities to deal with my son, so it’s kind of bittersweet,” she said outside the courthouse.

Radomske’s family and friends said they will continue to remember him as a natural leader who was fiercely loyal to his younger brother and his friends — and whose absence continues to be felt every day as they struggle to move forward.

With credit for time already served, Landry is expected to spend roughly 11 more years in custody.

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