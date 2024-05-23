Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

St. Albert junior high school student identified as victim in homicide investigation

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 11:45 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton homicide unit investigate teenager’s death near St. Albert'
Edmonton homicide unit investigate teenager’s death near St. Albert
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 22, 2024) The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit is investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy just south of St. Albert. Sarah Ryan is in the area with the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Grade 9 student at Lorne Akins Junior High School in St. Albert, Alta., is the person who died in an incident this week that is now being investigated by homicide detectives.

Global News has learned the 15-year-old boy who died is Broden Radomske.

The Edmonton Police Service says it has taken a man into custody in connection with the youth’s death.

According to the EPS, the teen was found in the Edmonton area on Tuesday night. At around 9:30 p.m, officers were called to the area of 137th Avenue and 184th Street after someone reported an injured person there.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the teen who had sustained “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

“Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics, the youth succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Story continues below advertisement

While police have yet to say if the man they took into custody will be charged, they have noted they are not looking for any other suspects and that they believe the teen who died and the person in custody “appear to be known to one another.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

St. Albert Public Schools posted about Radomske’s death on social media on Wednesday. School board officials called his death “heartbreaking news.”

“Broden had been a student at Robert Rundle and attended Hillgrove up until his recent move to LA (Lorne Akins),” the school board’s post reads. “Our hearts are with Broden’s family, friends, classmates and teachers as they struggle with this enormous loss.

“Our flags will also be lowered in honour of Broden. We are grateful for the time he spent with us. May he rest in peace.”

Trending Now

On Wednesday, discarded medical supplies and what appeared to be a blood stain on the pavement were visible near the scene that police were called to on Tuesday. On Thursday morning, a Global News crew saw that flowers had been laid at the scene.

Police have said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

–with files from Emily Mertz, Global News

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 15-year-old boy died from injuries suffered on the border between St. Albert and Edmonton on Tuesday evening. Flowers placed at the scene were seen on May 23, 2024. View image in full screen
Homicide detectives are investigating after a 15-year-old boy died from injuries suffered on the border between St. Albert and Edmonton on Tuesday evening. Flowers placed at the scene were seen on May 23, 2024. Kendra Slugoski/Global News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices