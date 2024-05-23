St. Albert junior high school student identified as victim in homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Grade 9 student at Lorne Akins Junior High School in St. Albert, Alta., is the person who died in an incident this week that is now being investigated by homicide detectives.

Global News has learned the 15-year-old boy who died is Broden Radomske.

The Edmonton Police Service says it has taken a man into custody in connection with the youth’s death.

According to the EPS, the teen was found in the Edmonton area on Tuesday night. At around 9:30 p.m, officers were called to the area of 137th Avenue and 184th Street after someone reported an injured person there.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the teen who had sustained “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

“Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics, the youth succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

While police have yet to say if the man they took into custody will be charged, they have noted they are not looking for any other suspects and that they believe the teen who died and the person in custody “appear to be known to one another.”

St. Albert Public Schools posted about Radomske’s death on social media on Wednesday. School board officials called his death “heartbreaking news.”

“Broden had been a student at Robert Rundle and attended Hillgrove up until his recent move to LA (Lorne Akins),” the school board’s post reads. “Our hearts are with Broden’s family, friends, classmates and teachers as they struggle with this enormous loss.

“Our flags will also be lowered in honour of Broden. We are grateful for the time he spent with us. May he rest in peace.”

On Wednesday, discarded medical supplies and what appeared to be a blood stain on the pavement were visible near the scene that police were called to on Tuesday. On Thursday morning, a Global News crew saw that flowers had been laid at the scene.

Police have said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

–with files from Emily Mertz, Global News