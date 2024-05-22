Boy, 15, dies from injuries; man arrested as Edmonton homicide unit investigating

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 15-year-old boy died from injuries in northwest Edmonton Tuesday evening.

A man that police say knew the youth was taken into custody “shortly after the incident.”

Officers responded to a report of an injured person at around 9:30 p.m. near 137th Avenue and 184th Street.

They found a 15-year-old boy suffering from what police described as “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics, the youth succumbed to his injuries on scene,” Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday.

The man was arrested and police are not looking for any other suspects.

“The victim and suspect appear to be known to one another,” EPS said.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

— More to come…