Crime

Boy, 15, dies from injuries; man arrested as Edmonton homicide unit investigating

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Edmonton suspicious death View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Crime scene tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Homicide detectives are investigating after a 15-year-old boy died from injuries in northwest Edmonton Tuesday evening.

A man that police say knew the youth was taken into custody “shortly after the incident.”

Officers responded to a report of an injured person at around 9:30 p.m. near 137th Avenue and 184th Street.

They found a 15-year-old boy suffering from what police described as “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics, the youth succumbed to his injuries on scene,” Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday.

The man was arrested and police are not looking for any other suspects.

“The victim and suspect appear to be known to one another,” EPS said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Trending Now

— More to come… 

Concerns over escalation of gang violence after deadly Edmonton shooting
