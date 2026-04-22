Notorious B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon released from prison

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One of B.C.’s most notorious gangsters is out of prison after serving his sentence for his role in the Surrey Six massacre.

Jamie Bacon is living in Edmonton under a curfew and a string of court-ordered conditions.

He will be monitored by Alberta Provincial Corrections as well as the local police in Edmonton, according to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.

Bacon has been described as the mastermind of the 2007 murder of six people in Surrey’s Balmoral Towers.

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Two innocent bystanders were killed in the targeted hit of four rival gangsters.

2:31 Gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced for role in Surrey Six massacre

Bacon was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

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Because of time served, he has now completed his sentence.

Six other people were convicted for roles in the killings.