Port Hope man charged with child luring following online police investigation
A Port Hope man was arrested Wednesday as part of an investigation into online child luring.
At the request of the Niagara Regional Police internet child exploitation unit, Port Hope Police Service arrested a 32-year-old man at a Croft Street address on Wednesday.
He was charged with luring a child and one count of making sexually explicit material available.
The man was transported to the Niagara region, where he is scheduled to appear in court, according to Port Hope police.
No other details — including the accused’s name — were provided.
