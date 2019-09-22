Decision Canada 2019

Canada election: Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

By Staff Global News

The Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes federal electoral riding.

Long-time federal Conservative MP Gord Brown was first elected in Leeds—Grenville in 2004, and held the seat until his sudden death in 2018. The riding was reconstituted as Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in 2012.

In December 2018, a by-election was called to fill Brown’s seat, and despite Brown’s young nephew putting his name in the ring for Conservative candidate, local politician and former riding association president Michael Barrett won the nomination, and then the by-election with nearly 60 per cent of the vote.

READ MORE: Conservative MP Gord Brown dies after heart attack in Parliament Hill office

In the 2015 election Brown won the riding with 50 per cent of the vote, but two-time Liberal candidate Mary-Jean McFall was close behind, with 40 per cent of the vote. This year, McFall is not running, and will be replaced by first-time candidate Josh Bennett.

Candidates

Conservatives: Michael Barrett (Incumbent)
Liberals: Josh Bennett
NDP: Michelle Taylor
Green: Lorraine Rekmans
PPC: Evan Tennant-Hindle

