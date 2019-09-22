Canada election: Bellechasse–Les Etchemins–Lévis

Bellechasse–Les Etchemins–Lévis is located between Quebec city and Canada-US border on the south. The riding is in the Chaudière-Appalaches region of the province neighbouring the ridings of Beauce, Lotbinière—Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, Louis-Hébert, Québec, Beauport—Limoilou, Montmorency—Charlevoix—Haute-Côte-Nord, and Montmagny—L’Islet—Kamouraska—Rivière-du-Loup.

Steven Blaney has represented the riding in the House of Commons since 2006 and was the Minister of Public Safety Canada (2011 – 2013), the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Minister of State for La Francophonie (2011 – 2013) in the Harper government.

According to the last census, the riding is the most populous riding in Quebec. There were 114,966 people living in it.

Boundaries: The municipal and electoral boundaries of this riding consist of the Regional County Municipality of Bellechasse, the eastern part of Lévis and most of the Regional County Municipality of Les Etchemins.

Last election: It is a conservative stronghold since 2006 and voters in the riding re-elected MP Steven Blaney of the Conservatives in the 2015 federal election.

History: Blaney was first elected here in 2006, defeating the Bloc Québécois incumbent, Réal Lapierre.

Candidates

Conservative: Steven Blaney (Incumbent)

Liberal: Laurence Harvey

NDP: TBD

Green: André Voyer

PPC: Marc Johnston

Bloc Québécois: Sébastien Bouchard-Théberge

Rhinoceros: Judahrhino Soucy-Rousseau

Christian Heritage: Yves Gilbert