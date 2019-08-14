Boil water notice issued in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has issued a boil water notice for residents along Ross Road and Brentwood Road.

According to the city, the boil water notice is due to a watermain tie-in complication.

The complication stemmed from construction of a sidewalk along Ross Road, between Brentwood Road and Riffington Place. The watermain tie-in caused some water discolouration.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory upgraded to boil water notice for West Kelowna

The city said some residents in those areas have had their water service turned off, but that it is working with the contractor to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

The city also said free water is available at the bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. A tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Users must bring their own clean containers and clean hoses if needed and ensure they are suitable for potable water.