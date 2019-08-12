Water quality advisory upgraded to boil water notice for West Kelowna

A boil water notice has been implemented for customers on the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System.

Households using the Sunnyside/Pritchard system are being asked to conserve water by avoiding outdoor irrigation and limiting indoor water use as much as possible until further notice.

READ MORE: Missing Penticton woman found safe after living in woods for five days

The City of West Kelowna said in a press release, “A boil water notice means all users should use boiled water or an alternate, safe source, for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, making beverages and ice and mixing baby formula.”

It also said there is free water available at the bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. The tap is on the Asquith Road side of the station.

READ MORE: ‘It’s awesome news’: Evacuation alerts lifted near Eagle Bluff wildfire

People wishing to use the free water station are asked to bring their own clean containers and hoses if necessary.

The city says it will update customers through its website, and to receive notifications at the start and end of water quality advisories, visit the city’s website.