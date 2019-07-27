Health
Boil water notice issued for Tronson Road in Vernon

A boil water notice is in effect for Vernon's Tronson Road.

A boil water notice has been issued for Tronson Road in Vernon from Kin Beach up to and including the Tavistock area.

According to Greater Vernon Water (GVW), the boil water notice was put in place because of likely disinfection issues. These issues have led to poor water quality results, the local water utility said.

GVW issued the boil water notice Friday in conjunction with Interior Health.

“There has been a sample with total coliform bacteria counts within the distribution system, and therefore, the utility is advising customers to exercise caution when using the water,” GVW said in the notice.

“The disinfection process has been good, but possible bacteria counts may be due to lower-than-normal rechlorination at Tavistock Reservoir.”

GVW said while it responds to the issue, affected residents should boil their water for one minute before consuming. This includes using water for:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw
  • Preparing any foods
  • Mixing baby formula
  • Making beverages or ice

