Boil water notice for West Kelowna Estates downgraded to water quality advisory

The City of West Kelowna says the boil water notice for West Kelowna Estates has been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

The city said the notice downgrade was made in consultation with Interior Health.

The boil water notice was issued on July 14, prompted by what was thought to be a mechanical failure in the chlorination system for West Kelowna Estates.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates

The city said it deployed divers to inspect the intake pipe in Okanagan Lake, and discovered that the chlorination dosing line was damaged, possibly by fishing or boating activity.

Repairs were to the line were completed, but the city noted a water quality advisory is still necessary due to continued higher-than-normal turbidity.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 16, 2019): What is the difference between tap, bottled and filtered water?

Related Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates

The city said the West Kelowna Estates water system serves 1,250 connections and is a chlorination-only facility fed from Okanagan Lake.

This system will eventually be connected to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, which is currently in design.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory rescinded for Vernon’s Kin Beach

A water quality advisory means some risk is associated with using the affected water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, making beverages and ice and mixing baby formula.

It added that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone else seeking added protection should use boiled water, or an alternate, safe source.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 11, 2019): Quebec children at risk of lead exposure through drinking water

Free water is available at the bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. A tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Users must bring their own clean containers and clean hoses if needed, and ensure they are suitable for potable water.