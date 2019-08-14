Enderby celebrates ‘most active’ title, plans for new pool

Wednesday was a big day for the small community of Enderby, as the town celebrated its win in a national competition to find the country’s most active community.

The title and accompanying prize money could give the community a boost as it looks towards another major project — building a new pool.

The community was named Canada’s “most active” in June after a competition put on by Participaction which saw Enderby, a community of around 3,000 people, log almost two million active minutes, in the span of a few weeks, to claim the title.

“People really rallied,” said Enderby resident Renee Derksen, who participated in the challenge along with her activity group for families with young kids.

“It was definitely exciting for our little community to come out on top.”

Some of Wednesday’s festivities, including an 80-person aquafit class Wednesday morning, centered around the community’s popular outdoor pool which is believed to be one of the province’s oldest.

Replacing it could be the town’s next big project.

“It was built in the 1950s by the Lions Club,” said recreation coordinator Sheryl Hay. “It has definitely served its purpose.

“It’s outdated and it will be surprising if we can get it open another year. So, we are, right now, working with an architect on a new design that will be taken to referendum.”

The community’s win comes with a $150,000 prize.

The money won’t cover the expected multi-million-dollar cost of a new pool but could help secure matching grant funding for the project.

Exactly where the prize money will go and how a possible new pool could be paid for is still to be determined.

Other projects the city is looking to complete include adding a fifth baseball diamond and enhancing the recreation facilities at the secondary school.

If everything goes well, Hay said, the municipality is aiming to have a new pool open by the spring of 2020.

For now, Enderby is enjoying its win and proud to have made a splash with their enthusiasm for staying active.

Celebrations will continue in Enderby’s Riverside Park Wednesday evening with a free barbecue and activities from 6 to 8 p.m.