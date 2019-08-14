BC man killed in off-road vehicle rollover north of Winnipeg

A man from Burnaby, B.C., is dead after a single-vehicle rollover north of Winnipeg.

Selkirk RCMP said the incident took place Monday night around 9 p.m., when the man was thrown from his off-road vehicle near Taylor Road in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews.

The man, 59, was with two other drivers on separate off-road vehicles at the time.

Police said the man, who was wearing a helmet, appears to have lost control of his vehicle, and was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

At approx 9 pm yesterday, Selkirk #rcmpmb responded to a call on Taylor Rd in the RM of St. Andrews, after a 59yo male, wearing a helmet, lost control and was thrown from his off-road vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene. An autopsy has been scheduled. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 14, 2019

