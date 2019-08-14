BC man killed in off-road vehicle rollover north of Winnipeg
A man from Burnaby, B.C., is dead after a single-vehicle rollover north of Winnipeg.
Selkirk RCMP said the incident took place Monday night around 9 p.m., when the man was thrown from his off-road vehicle near Taylor Road in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews.
The man, 59, was with two other drivers on separate off-road vehicles at the time.
Police said the man, who was wearing a helmet, appears to have lost control of his vehicle, and was pronounced dead on scene.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
