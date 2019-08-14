Traffic
August 14, 2019 4:10 pm

BC man killed in off-road vehicle rollover north of Winnipeg

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP Selkirk detachment.

RCMP
A man from Burnaby, B.C., is dead after a single-vehicle rollover north of Winnipeg.

Selkirk RCMP said the incident took place Monday night around 9 p.m., when the man was thrown from his off-road vehicle near Taylor Road in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews.

The man, 59, was with two other drivers on separate off-road vehicles at the time.

Police said the man, who was wearing a helmet, appears to have lost control of his vehicle, and was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

