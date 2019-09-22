Canada election: Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia

Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia was created in the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution and was legally defined in the 2013 representation order.

The riding elected Rémi Massé of the Liberal party as their MP in the 2015 federal election. This year he is running for re-election and will face NDP candidate Rémi-Jocelyn Côté. He is the owner/coach at a boxing club in the city of Rimouski.

According to the last census, 95.8 per cent of the riding speak French, followed by English(3.3 per cent) and Mi’kmaq(0.6 per cent).

Boundaries: The municipal and electoral boundaries of this riding consist of the Regional County Municipality of Avignon, including the Gesgapegiag and Listuguj reserves and the regional county municipalities of La Matapédia, La Mitis and Matane. It borders New Brunswick in the north and runs along the southern shore of St Lawrence River.

Last Election: Liberal Rémi Massé won the seat after defeating the incumbent Jean-François Fortin with almost 40 per cent of the votes.

Candidates

Liberal: Rémi Massé (Incumbent)

Conservative: Natasha Tremblay

NDP: Rémi-Jocelyn Côté

Green: James Morrison

PPC: Ross Carnahan

Bloc Québécois: Kristina Michaud