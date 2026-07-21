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Politics

Voters go to polls in northern Manitoba byelection in The Pas-Kameesak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2026 8:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Early election speculation in Manitoba'
Early election speculation in Manitoba
WATCH: Early election speculation in Manitoba – Mar 12, 2026
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Voters go to the polls Tuesday in a provincial byelection in northern Manitoba.

The riding of The Pas-Kameesak was previously represented by NDP member Amanda Lathlin, who died in March.

There are four candidates running for the seat, including Jennifer Flett for the NDP, Edna Nabess for the Progressive Conservatives and Dan Quesnel for the Manitoba Liberal Party.

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Former Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Wally Daudrich is also in the race, running under the Keystone Party banner.

Daudrich moved to the Keystone Party after the Tories blocked him from running for the party in the next general election in the riding of Turtle Mountain.

The governing NDP currently hold 33 seats in the Manitoba legislature, the PCs have 20, the Liberals hold one and there are two independent members.

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