Quebec City health officials, police issue warning over lethal ‘purple heroin’ mix

Quebec City health officials and police are asking the public to be vigilant after a mix of fentanyl and heroin was seized earlier this month.

The drug is a granular, purple powder that is known as “purp” or “purple,” according to police. It is dangerous and can be lethal.

The warning comes following an investigation into the suspicious death of a man on Aug. 2. Quebec City police say they found two packages of drugs next to the victim’s body and that it is the first time they have seized the dangerous substance in the area.

Quebec public health was tipped off about an overdose possibly caused by the same drug, but it was not confirmed, according to police.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, authorities said the drug can lead to overdose and even death among those who consume it.

“Be vigilant,” police said.

The public health department is also asking people to take preventive measures, including not taking drugs alone and having naloxone on hand in case overdose occurs.

Authorities say that if an overdose occurs, you should immediately call 911.

Earlier this summer, Montreal police also expressed concerns that the dangerous drug had made its way to the city.

An internal note obtained by the Canadian Press says the police force’s analysis and intelligence department has been informed of the drug’s presence in the greater Montreal area.

