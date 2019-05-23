130 police officers deployed in drug-trafficking operation in Quebec

About 130 police officers were deployed Thursday morning as part of a drug-trafficking operation in various areas of southwestern Quebec.

Officers conducted 18 searches related to the alleged sale of drugs in the Montreal, Sainte-Thérèse, Lower Laurentians and Roxton Pond regions.

Police could not yet say how many arrests were made.

The operation is led by the Rive-Nord Regional Joint Squad (ERM) in collaboration with the National Organized Crime Squad known as ENRCO.