130 police officers deployed in drug-trafficking operation in Quebec
About 130 police officers were deployed Thursday morning as part of a drug-trafficking operation in various areas of southwestern Quebec.
Officers conducted 18 searches related to the alleged sale of drugs in the Montreal, Sainte-Thérèse, Lower Laurentians and Roxton Pond regions.
Police could not yet say how many arrests were made.
The operation is led by the Rive-Nord Regional Joint Squad (ERM) in collaboration with the National Organized Crime Squad known as ENRCO.
