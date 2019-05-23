Crime
May 23, 2019 10:04 am

130 police officers deployed in drug-trafficking operation in Quebec

By The Canadian Press

Officers conducted 18 searches related to the alleged sale of drugs in several areas of Quebec.

About 130 police officers were deployed Thursday morning as part of a drug-trafficking operation in various areas of southwestern Quebec.

Officers conducted 18 searches related to the alleged sale of drugs in the Montreal, Sainte-Thérèse, Lower Laurentians and Roxton Pond regions.

Police could not yet say how many arrests were made.

The operation is led by the Rive-Nord Regional Joint Squad (ERM) in collaboration with the National Organized Crime Squad known as ENRCO.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

