1 seriously injured in shooting during ‘police interaction’ at Toronto-Vaughan border
Officials say a person has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a shooting during a “police interaction” at the Toronto–Vaughan border Tuesday evening.
York Regional Police told Global News officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West at around 8:20 p.m.
A spokesperson said there was a “police interaction.”
York Paramedics told Global News a patient was subsequently taken to a trauma centre. A police spokesperson also said an officer was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The exact circumstances of the shooting and the nature of the officer’s injuries were unclear as of Tuesday evening.
Police also said a second person was taken into custody.
In an update posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, officers said Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate and will be probing the incident.
More to come.
