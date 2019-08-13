1 seriously injured in shooting during ‘police interaction’ at Toronto-Vaughan border

Officials say a person has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a shooting during a “police interaction” at the Toronto–Vaughan border Tuesday evening.

York Regional Police told Global News officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West at around 8:20 p.m.

A spokesperson said there was a “police interaction.”

Investigation following an altercation with police that occurred after 8pm in area of Steeles Ave/Islington Ave, Vaughan. @SIUOntario invoked their mandate and will handle media inquiries. Our officer was taken to hospital as a precaution. Roads will be closed for several hours. — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 14, 2019

York Paramedics told Global News a patient was subsequently taken to a trauma centre. A police spokesperson also said an officer was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The exact circumstances of the shooting and the nature of the officer’s injuries were unclear as of Tuesday evening.

Police also said a second person was taken into custody.

In an update posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, officers said Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate and will be probing the incident.

More to come.

ROAD CLOSED – Steeles & Islington

Intersection shut down for police investigation

Please avoid the area

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 14, 2019

ASSIST OTHER SERVICE:

Steeles Av + Islington Av

– Officers assisting York Regional Police with investigation

– Incident on boarder between jurisdictions

– Road closures in the area

– Consider alternate routes#GO1537612

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 14, 2019