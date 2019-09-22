Canada election: Calgary Signal Hill

Covering the central portion of western Calgary, the riding of Calgary Signal Hill begins south of the Bow River and stretches to the western boundary.

The majority of voters in Calgary Signal Hill have historically voted Conservative. Before former MLA and cabinet minister Ron Liepert won the federal Conservative nomination in 2014 following a boundary change, Rob Anders held the seat since 1997.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Ron Liepert (Incumbent)

Green Party: TBD

Liberal Party: Ghada Alatrash

NDP: TBD

PPC: Gordon Squire

Population (2016 census data): 121,392