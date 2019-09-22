Canada election: Calgary Signal Hill
A A
Covering the central portion of western Calgary, the riding of Calgary Signal Hill begins south of the Bow River and stretches to the western boundary.
The majority of voters in Calgary Signal Hill have historically voted Conservative. Before former MLA and cabinet minister Ron Liepert won the federal Conservative nomination in 2014 following a boundary change, Rob Anders held the seat since 1997.
Candidates:
Conservative Party: Ron Liepert (Incumbent)
Green Party: TBD
Liberal Party: Ghada Alatrash
NDP: TBD
PPC: Gordon Squire
Population (2016 census data): 121,392
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.