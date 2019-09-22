Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 8:52 pm

Canada election: Calgary Signal Hill

Covering the central portion of western Calgary, the riding of Calgary Signal Hill begins south of the Bow River and stretches to the western boundary.

The majority of voters in Calgary Signal Hill have historically voted Conservative. Before former MLA and cabinet minister Ron Liepert won the federal Conservative nomination in 2014 following a boundary change, Rob Anders held the seat since 1997.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Ron Liepert (Incumbent)
Green Party: TBD
Liberal Party: Ghada Alatrash
NDP: TBD
PPC: Gordon Squire

Population (2016 census data): 121,392

