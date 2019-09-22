Canada election: Calgary Rocky Ridge

As Calgary Rocky Ridge was a brand new riding in 2015, voters saw all new names on the ballots when they went to the polls. Created from neighbourhoods bordering the Calgary Nose Hill riding, the riding covers includes Hawkwood, Silver Springs and Tuscany.

The residents that live within the new boundary have historically voted Conservatives, electing representatives from that party since 1997. The streak carried on in 2015 with the election of Pat Kelly.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Pat Kelly (Incumbent)

Green Party: Catriona Wright

Liberal Party: Todd Kathol

NDP: TBD

People’s Party: Tyler Poulin

Population (2016 census data): 131,823