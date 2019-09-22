Canada election: Ajax

Longtime politician, Liberal incumbent, and current parliamentary whip Mark Holland was the first to win the newly created district of Ajax in the 2015 federal election. A portion of the riding was previously made up a section of Pickering—Ajax, but was redefined as simply Ajax in 2013.

Holland held the Pickering—Ajax seat from 2004 until 2011, until he lost the seat in 2011 to Conservative Chris Alexander. Holland gained his seat back in the 2015 election.

Candidates

Liberals: Mark Holland (Incumbent)

Conservative: Tom Dingwall

NDP: TBD

Green: Maia Knight

PPC: Susanna Russo