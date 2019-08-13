Lindsay man charged after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Picton: OPP

A Lindsay man has been charged following a collision involving a pedestrian in Picton on Monday.

Prince Edward County OPP say officers received three calls around 9:30 a.m about a pedestrian who had been struck by a white minivan. The vehicle allegedly left the scene at Loyalist Parkway near the No-Frills Plaza in Hallowell Ward.

OPP say an investigation revealed the collision was the result of an alleged road-rage event just prior to a 38-year-old man being struck in the parking lot of the plaza. The victim declined medical attention for minor injuries, police said.

The suspect and vehicle were later located at a construction site on Treasure Cove Lane in Athol Ward.

Jason Brian Tarso, 35, of Lindsay, has been charged with one count of dangerous driving.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Picton on Sept. 25.

