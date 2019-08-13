Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving after 2-vehicle collision

A woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision in Lindsay on Monday night.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says that just before 10 p.m., police received reports of a two-vehicle collision at Russell Street East and Lindsay Street South.

READ MORE: 1 man charged following reported robbery of Kent Street store in Lindsay

Police say an investigation revealed that one of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested at the scene.

Jennifer Anne Wollacott, 34, of Lindsay, is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 19.

WATCH: Video shows alleged impaired driver refusing to leave drive-thru in Vaughan