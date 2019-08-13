N.S. government announces new long-term care facility, internet upgrades for Eskasoni

A new 48-bed long-term care facility will soon be coming to Eskasoni, N.S.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announced the $26 million in shared federal-provincial funding in Eskasoni on Tuesday. The community will also receive fibre-optic internet upgrades at a cost of more than $3 million.

McNeil says the long-term care home will “support Mi’kmaw culture, language and traditions and is the first of its kind for Mi’kmaw people.”

“It will be designed in a way that provides space for traditional activities with community and family, worship and service in Mi’kmaq and English,” McNeil said in a government release.

“Having modern infrastructure in place to support residents is an important part of helping communities to thrive.”

READ MORE: Advocacy group for the elderly demand a clear action plan for the province on long term care

In a statement, Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny said the new facility will allow members of the Mi’kmaw community to “carry on the tradition of caring for our own.”

“It has been our vision to be able to provide care that makes the residents feel comfortable and eliminates barriers such as language,” Denny said. “This will also be a huge economic driver in our community as it will create much-needed new jobs, and that is something my council is always striving for.”

The province is contributing up to $6.6 million for the construction of the home, with $19.7 million coming from Ottawa.

The facility will be called Niknen, which means “our home” in Mi’kmaq.

Construction is expected to begin in 2020.

READ MORE: ‘It’s basically a warehouse for the dying’: Nova Scotians call for overhaul of long-term care homes

The federal government will contribute to just over $2.5 million for the fibre-optic internet services, while the province is committing $835,275.