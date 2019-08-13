SIU contacted after combative suspect injured during arrest: London police

The province’s police watchdog is probing an incident in which a suspect was injured during an interaction with London police officers.

London police say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was contacted and invoked its mandate following the incident, which took place on Friday shortly after 7 p.m.

Officers say they responded to an address on Huron Street in connection with an assault investigation. According to police, a man was combative with officers when they arrived, and he was arrested.

After the suspect was brought back to the detention unit at the London Police Service headquarters on Dundas Street, police say the man was found to have suffered an injury. He was transported to hospital, where he was treated and released.

Officers were not hurt during the incident.

As a result of the London police investigation, a 30-year-old London man has been charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

The SIU has yet to release a statement regarding its investigation. The organization is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.